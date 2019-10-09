A nonprofit organization exposing corruption in Russia and run by opposition leader Alexei Navalny was designated Wednesday by the Justice Ministry as a "foreign agent," crippling its ability to keep working.

A 2012 Russian law holds that any organization that receives foreign funds to engage in “political activity” must register with the authorities and submit to time-consuming regular “audits.”

Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation, known by its Russian initials as FBK, has “never received foreign donations,” its spokeswoman, Kira Yarmish, tweeted. The designation is nothing more than “an attempt to stop our activities,” she wrote.

Navalny, who has become the most prominent Russian critic of President Vladimir Putin, tweeted: “FBK has never received a kopeck of foreign money. All of FBK’s money comes from your donations (from citizens of the Russian Federation). The actions of the Ministry of Justice are absolutely illegal and, obviously, by direct order of Putin.”

In another tweet, he wrote: “Putin is terribly afraid of FBK. Because he relies on the power of thieves, corruptioneers and bribe-takers. And we expose corruption. And we will not stop no matter what. Please support us.”

[Moscow marchers now demand release of jailed protesters]

He also demanded that the Justice Ministry make public any evidence of foreign donations it might have.

Sergey Aleksashenko, a nonresident fellow at the Brookings Institution and former deputy finance minister and first deputy head of the Central Bank of Russia, said on twitter: “That’s what a full confession looks like: Kremlin can’t deny the results of FBK investigations.”

FBK specializes in reports concerning the real estate holdings of government officials, typically worth far in excess of what they should be able to afford on their state salaries. It has detailed Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev’s properties, including an “ancestral home,” assorted other mansions, a vineyard, and a dacha that it valued at $343 million.

Dmitry Peskov, Putin’s spokesman, said the Kremlin had nothing to do with the designation.

The foundation and its staff members were subjected to more than 200 police raids during the summer, at the height of street protests over Moscow’s city elections. The reaids were related to allegations that the foundation was engaged in money laundering. Yarmish and Navalny categorically deny that charge as well.

Navalny was a leader of those protests — except for the many weeks he spent in detention as Moscow authorities repeatedly had him and many of his allies held on administrative charges.

His political work is separate from the Anti-Corruption Foundation, but Russian officials have not paid much attention to that distinction.

On Tuesday, the Interior Ministry announced that the Moscow police department is suing Navalny and other protest organizers for leading unsanctioned protests on July 27 and Aug. 3. The police are seeking $278,000 in damages as compensation for the costs they said they incurred.

“The claimant requests compensation for the damage inflicted by deploying forces and equipment to ensure public order during unauthorized mass events,” a police spokesman told the Tass news agency.

Those protest rallies were marked by some of the most brutal police crackdowns seen in Moscow in many years, and thousands were detained. Many Moscow residents viewed the police response as a signal that protests would no longer be tolerated by Putin’s government.

Public reaction to the crackdown was largely negative, according to polls, and by the end of the summer, the police had mostly backed off.

The criminal case, the damage-seeking lawsuit and now the “foreign agent” designation seem to suggest that the Kremlin is moving to stymie the opposition by less physical means.

“Using all possible methods, they are destroying the competing political force by the elections of 2021,” Grigory Melkonyants, of the Golos elections monitoring association, wrote on Facebook. Golos was informed in 2013 that it was required to register as a foreign agent but refused to do so. That case is still in the courts.

Lubov Sobol, a lawyer for the Anti-Corruption Foundation who was barred from running for Moscow’s city council by the election commission, objected to the way the ministry publicized the designation announcement.

“The Ministry of Justice has not given any proof of foreign financing of the Anti-Corruption Foundation; however, it has managed to write up this news and distribute it among the propagandists. This is yet another attempt to frighten us, pressure us, get dirt on us, but it won’t work!” she wrote on Twitter.

Seventy-one organizations have been listed as foreign agents since the law was enacted, and it has largely made it impossible for them to keep working in any effective manner.

Read more:

Moscow protests take center stage for Russia’s next act

Moscow allowed peaceful protests this summer. Here’s the surprising result.

Russian activist Navalny sentenced to 30 days in jail as protests, elections loom

Today’s coverage from Post correspondents around the world

Like Washington Post World on Facebook and stay updated on foreign news