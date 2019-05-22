French police summoned a senior correspondent from France’s Le Monde newspaper for questioning following a series of probing reports on a corruption scandal involving President Emmanuel Macron, the newspaper announced Wednesday.

The well-known correspondent, Ariane Chemin, first broke the news in July 2018 of what’s known as the “Benalla Affair,” a story the Macron administration has struggled to escape and whose bizarre twists and turns have launched allegations of a coverup within the Elysee Palace.

Chemin’s police summons by France’s national security police division, slated for May 29, triggered further concerns about press freedoms in France, where in February the same police division raided — without a warrant — the offices of Mediapart, another French news outlet, over its own Benalla reporting.

“We will obviously protect our information, and we express our concerns over this summoning,” wrote Luc Bronner, Le Monde’s editorial director, in a Wednesday editorial. “The public interest requires being able to investigate the entourage and links maintained by employees of the Élysée or Matignon,” it said, referring to the seats of the president and prime minister.

An Elysee spokeswoman declined to comment.

“It’s a very bad climate for the press,” said Chemin in an interview, noting that she has worked as a journalist since 1995. “This is the first time that the press is being treated in such a way,” she said.

Alexandre Benalla, one of Macron’s former security aides, was seen impersonating a police officer and beating protesters during an annual labor demonstration in May 2018.

But as subsequent reports from Chemin and others have shown, the story was more than a security officer gone rogue. It has since expanded into a web of palace intrigue, complete with mysterious diplomatic passports held by Benalla, ties between the 27-year-old bodyguard and a Russian oligarch and suspensions and resignations across the French government.

Chemin stands accused of “committing or attempting to commit the offense of revealing or disclosing, by any means, any information that could lead, directly or indirectly, to the identification of a person as a member of special forces,” according to a copy of the police summons shared with The Washington Post. The document also notes that if charged, she could be punished with jail time.

In his editorial, Bronner said police have targeted Le Monde’s reporting on a contract Benalla allegedly negotiated between Chokri Wakrim, a former French air force officer, and Iskander Makhmudov, a Russian billionaire with suspected mafia ties. Public prosecutors have since opened a corruption charge against Wakrim, who was also suspended from the air force.

What fanned the flames of public fascination even further was that Wakrim’s wife, Marie-Elodie Poitout, was the head of security at Matignon. She was forced to resign in February after she confessed to having received Benalla at the couple’s Paris home after Macron suspended him last summer amid mounting media pressure.

[Macron under fire after attempted search of French news outlet Mediapart]

Macron survived a vote of no confidence in July 2018, but his government was blasted by a Senate report released in February for its conduct in the Benalla Affair.

For Chemin, the irony is that Macron, as a presidential candidate in 2017, was the only major candidate who did not attack the press. But the Benalla Affair changed his tone, she said, referring to a speech he gave in the midst of the crisis in July 2018, when he said that the press “does not seek the truth.”

She said the most shocking development to date were the allegations, which she reported in Le Monde, that one of Macron’s aides actively fabricated and circulated a fake video to distract attention from Benalla at the beginning of the scandal, using images of unrelated individuals.

“The fact that you could have someone at the heart of power capable of doing this is to me unbelievable,” she said.

Her summons marked the latest plot point in the already rocky relationship between the French president and the press corps, which often complains that Macron has limited access to the executive branch.

This week, two regional newspapers made headlines for boycotting a group interview with Macron on the grounds that they refused to allow the president to review quotes before publication, a common practice in France.

In 2018, France ranked 32 out of 180 on the global press freedom index compiled by Reporters Without Borders. The Committee Protect Journalists did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

