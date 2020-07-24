“I don’t know who to trust or believe anymore,” said the 45-year-old actress. “I am completely in shock.”

Baydar is one of more than two dozen German public figures threatened over the past two years in a case that has cast a shadow over police since the outset. In 2018 it emerged that a police computer was used to access information on lawyer Seda Başay-Yıldız shortly before she received threats containing the same personal details.

AD

AD

Now, revelations that police computers in Frankfurt and Wiesbaden were also used pull data on Baydar and left-wing politician Janine Wissler have triggered uncomfortable questions for Germany about racism and far-right networks in its institutions.

It comes amid a flurry of public debate on issues such as racial profiling and systemic racism as the global Black Lives Matter movement increases scrutiny. Earlier this month reports of extremism within Germany’s special forces led the defense minister to disband one combat unit and announce a restructuring.

While suspicions of a police role have not been confirmed, the scandal forced the police chief in the state of Hesse to resign this month. Meanwhile, each day brings reports of new threats, with a slew of left-wing and minority politicians, journalists and lawyers receiving new emails in recent days.

Pressure has mounted against regional Interior Minister Peter Beuth, who answered questions from parliamentarians as the scandal mounted this past week. “These threats attack every single one of us and are unbearable,” he said.

AD

AD

He said at least 27 public figures have been threatened in 67 messages, most of them emails from the same address. The bulk of the messages were signed “NSU 2.0” — an abbreviation for the neo-Nazi National Socialist Underground that murdered at least 10 people in Germany between 2000 and 2007. Baydar’s came as texts and were signed “S.S. Ostubaf,” a reference to a senior Nazi rank held by figures including Adolf Eichmann, one of the architects of the Holocaust.

“It is outrageous that these threats could possibly be linked to data requests within the police systems,” Beuth said, though he has stressed the police link is circumstantial rather than “causal.”

Baydar, whose comic roles needle at life as a minority in Berlin, is no stranger to threats. But the eight texts she got throughout 2019 stood out for containing personal details, including the name of her mother, whom the sender also threatened to kill.

AD

AD

“On the Internet, you can come across so many threats, but when it has my private data, it’s a different game,” said Baydar, who learned of the illicit data request when she got a call from a Frankfurter Allgemeine journalist last week. “I feel neglected, like my life has no priority.”

She said that regardless of whether the police are involved in the threats themselves ‘“we have to have a discussion about racist structures in the police. This is a discussion which is happening globally.”

An initial investigation into why lawyer Basay-Yildiz’s information was accessed at the time of the threats unearthed WhatsApp chat groups where officers had shared neo-Nazi content. Five officers have been suspended and another left the force. No charges have been brought, according to prosecutors.

AD

Since then at least 61 officers have been investigated for far-right links across the state, according to Interior Ministry answers sent in June to questions from the left-wing party Die Linke. Charges had been dropped against about half, while 30 were still under investigation, according to the document. None had been charged.

AD

Baydar’s lawyer, Mehmet Daimagüler, said authorities have for too long failed to take right-wing extremism seriously.

“One of the problems is that it’s very hard in Germany to talk about racism in the state,” he said, citing Germany’s history as perpetrator of the Holocaust.

“Now we think we are above it,” added Daimagüler, who also represents families of three NSU murder victims.

AD

He said there has been some more willingness in society to talk about issues of race since the slayings, which also raised questions of police bias. At that time investigators made assumptions that the killings, primarily targeting ethnic Turks and Kurds, were related to drugs or crime.

Since then, right-wing extremism has becoming increasingly difficult to ignore as it impacts a wider spectrum of German society, he said.

AD

Last month, two suspected neo-Nazis went on trial last month for the execution-style murder of Walter Lübcke, a politician from Chancellor Angel Merkel’s Christian Democrats.

“People are starting to understand that racism is not only a problem for minorities, but a threat to society at large,” he said. But taboos remain. “Talking about police officers being racist is a complete collision with Germany’s modern self-definition,” he said.

AD

Many officials still push back strongly against accusations that there might be racism or right-wing networks within the police. Last month federal interior minister Horst Seehofer described the notion that there might be “latent racism” in the police as “incomprehensible.”

He has also squashed a planned study into racial profiling, suggesting instead that researchers look at violence against police officers even as the NSU 2.0 threats dominated the headlines and questions over far-right networks in the police mounted.

AD

After a lull, the case blew up again this month when the Frankfurter Rundschau newspaper reported that data had also been requested from police computers ahead of threats against Wissler. News of an illicit data request on Baydar followed along with questions over who knew what and when.

AD

Personal information used in the threats was accessed in a “very timely manner,” said Frankfurt prosecutor Noah Krüger. Some victims were targeted “very specifically,” he said.

Beuth has said he only recently became aware of the latest data requests from police computers. However, authorities have confirmed that police were aware since October 2019 that an illicit data request from a police precinct in the state capital of Wiesbaden coincided with a March 2019 threat against Baydar.

Still, Baydar’s case was closed in March, as there was “no conclusive evidence linking it to an individual perpetrator at the time,” said Krüger.

AD

Experts and parliamentarians have raised questions over the ability of the police to investigate within its own ranks.

AD

“In Germany, there is no independent authority to investigate misconduct or criminal offenses by police officers,” said Rafael Behr, professor for police science at the Police Academy in Hamburg. “State prosecutors don’t have their own executive personnel; they use police officers to investigate when other officers are suspects in a criminal case.”

The police officers whose logins were used to request the data on the comedian, politician and lawyer have been questioned, but prosecutors say there is no way to know if those same people pulled the information.

“It seems to be customary in a number of police stations that the first person in the morning logs on and keeps the computer turned on, and all the other police people on that shift use it,” Krüger said.

AD

Still, it emerged in parliamentary questions this week that not all officers on shift at the time the victims’ details were accessed were questioned.

“In cases like this one, the police know that they are always being watched closely,” said Behr. “But when you see how witnesses in Hesse have been questioned very late or not at all; it fuels the debate whether these colleagues have not been investigated as thorough as other suspects”



Hermann Schaus, a lawmaker from the left-wing Die Linke party, described the level of independence of the investigation as “highly problematic.”

“Hesse is a small state,” he said. “They went to the same police academy. They can’t be objective.”

The police referred questions from The Washington Post to prosecutors, who are responsible for overseeing police investigations. The prosecutors, in turn, said police have the necessary separate structures for internal investigations.

“It’s probable that the sender or the senders just of these new threats just wants to terrorize and frighten people and doesn’t want to act on it,” Schaus, the lawmaker, said. “But I am actually scared for the people. I am scared for my colleague.”