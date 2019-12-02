Tsemakh, a Ukrainian who was questioned by investigators probing the downing of the flight known as MH17 while in custody in Ukraine, was handed to Russia as part of a prisoner swap in September.

Dutch prosecutors say they asked Russia to arrest Tsemakh so he could be extradited. However, he is now believed to have returned to eastern Ukraine.

Prosecutors say Russia “willingly allowed Mr. Tsemakh to leave” the country.

