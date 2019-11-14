Bidzina Ivanishvili, head of the Georgian Dream party that dominates parliament had said the party would approve the change. But in a Thursday vote, 37 of the party’s legislators abstained and three voted against, denying the measure the three-quarters support it needed to pass.
Demonstrators later streamed to parliament, blocking the capital Tbilisi’s main avenue.
