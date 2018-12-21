BUDAPEST, Hungary — Thousands of people are taking part in anti-government protests in Budapest sparked by labor reforms but also rooted in discontent with the government’s limits on academic freedom, corruption and other issues.

The satiric Hungarian Two-Tailed Dog Party hosted a downtown march Friday evening in the Hungarian capital with speeches, chants and signs critical of nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban and his policies.

Protesters rallied outside Parliament then marched to the offices of President Janos Ader in Buda Castle to rebuke him for labor changes and signing another law that creates a new court system under government control.

Changes to Hungary’s labor laws allow employers to request up to 400 hours of overtime annually from workers. The new courts, meanwhile, will hear most cases involving the state, from taxation issues to electoral fraud.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.