But some want Muscat to leave office now, and up to 4,000 demonstrators gathered near parliament’s entrance Monday. Police were trying to keep them back.

Last week, the former chief aide to Muscat was questioned by police investigating Galizia’s killing. A prominent businessman last week was charged as the bombing’s organizer.

Malta’s president, George Vella, has called on the nation to stay calm, saying, “These are not normal times.”

