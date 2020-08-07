A rally Saturday against the eviction turned violent, with police and protesters clashing after officers were pelted with stones and fireworks.
The Syndikat bar has become a symbol for Berlin’s anti-gentrification campaigners, who are seeking to have the state buy up properties owned by large landlords.
The property in which the bar is located belongs to the company linked to the London-based Pears family, which operates a global real estate empire.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.