The protesters are chanting “Go Away!” to King Felipe VI and his family, burning pictures of the Spanish monarch.
The heir, 14-year-old Princess Leonor, was expected to deliver a short speech at Monday’s ceremony.
Tensions over roughly half of Catalonia’s strong desire to secede from Spain have become the main political theme for voters in the country’s general election on Sunday.
