Pucci, known for its paisley prints, has been without a full-time designer since Massimo Giorgetti left after his 2017 fall-winter show.
Pucci said it wanted to open its archives to “creative voices” and that Kocher fit the bill.
“We love her energy and are confident that her take on Pucci will be incredibly interesting and beautiful,” the luxury brand said in a statement.
