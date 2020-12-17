Putin is expected to address Russia’s handling of the coronavirus as new cases have surpassed 25,000 per day and data published by the state statistics service last week revealed that 30 percent more people died this October than a year ago. With unemployment and inflation up while disposable incomes are down, he will also likely touch on the country’s economic downturn.
Though questions from independent media tend to be limited, the news conference might also be the first time Putin comments on opposition leader Alexei Navalny’s poisoning since the website Bellingcat released a joint investigation Monday detailing how a team of Russian state security officers trailed Navalny for years, including on the trip to Siberia on which he was poisoned in August.
Putin has rarely even referred to Navalny by name. Dmitry Peskov, the Kremlin spokesman, canceled briefings with reporters Tuesday and Wednesday.
Putin, who didn’t congratulate U.S. President-elect Joe Biden until Tuesday, after Biden received electoral college confirmation, could also speak to his expectations for relations with the United States under a new administration. Russian government hackers are believed to be behind the recent digital spying operation that hit the Department of Homeland Security, the State, Treasury and Commerce departments and the National Institutes of Health.