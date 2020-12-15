Putin “noted that with this in mind, Russian-American cooperation, based on the principles of equality and mutual respect, would meet the interests of both nations and the entire international community,” the statement continued. It said that Putin relayed to Biden that he is “ready for interaction and contact.”

Putin was one of the last heads of state to acknowledge Biden’s win; Mexico’s Andrés Manuel López Obrador, Brazil’s Jair Bolsonaro and North Korea’s Kim Jung Un are other holdouts. The congratulations come after Biden’s victory became more formal on Monday, when 306 electors officially voted for him.

Other major world leaders didn’t wait for that step, reaching out to Biden after U.S. television networks called the race for him, as is customary. In 2016, Putin congratulated Donald Trump within hours of his acceptance speech, but Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said this situation differed because Trump didn’t concede and threatened legal action to contest the count in several swing states. Peskov added that the Kremlin would wait until the result became “official” without specifying what that meant.

In an interview with Russian state television on Nov. 22, Putin referred to Biden as “the presidential candidate” and said the delay was due to the “internal political standoff” in the United States and “not that we like or dislike someone.”

But analysts viewed Putin’s silence as an attempt to grant legitimacy to Trump’s baseless claims that election was marred by fraud.

Even before Election Day, officials in Moscow repeatedly expressed pessimism that the countries' strained relationship would improve regardless of the result. But Biden is expected to take a harder line on Russia, particularly after Russian government hackers are believed to be behind a recent digital spying operation that hit the Department of Homeland Security, the Treasury and Commerce departments, the State Department and the National Institutes of Health.