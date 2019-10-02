Putin added, “It’s deplorable when someone is using children and teenagers in their interests.” He didn’t elaborate.
Thunberg inspired other students by skipping school for weekly climate change protests. At a United Nations climate summit last month, she rebuked world leaders for not doing enough and asked them, “How dare you?”
Putin says Russia has fulfilled its obligations under an international agreement to tackle global warming.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD