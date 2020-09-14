When Putin and Lukashenko last met there in February, relations between the two longtime allies had deteriorated. Lukashenko again declined to form a unified state, so Moscow had withheld from Minsk the discounted oil it had long sold it.

Lukashenko responded by diversifying Belarus’s oil imports, even buying it from the United States.

Now with Lukashenko, who has been in power for 26 years, facing the greatest challenge to his rule, he has reached out to Putin for help amid the mass protests calling for his ouster. The two had six phone conversations in August, twice as many as in all of last year. Putin announced late last month that a Russian military contingent is ready to intervene on behalf of Lukashenko “if necessary.”

“For two weeks, the Kremlin watched closely to see whether Lukashenko was determined enough to cling on to power, whether there was a split within the elite, whether the security services would betray him,” Carnegie Moscow Center’s Alexander Baunov wrote in a recent commentary. “Satisfied that Lukashenko was indeed determined enough, and that there was no division, the Kremlin made the decision once and for all to support him.”

“After all, there’s no other visible candidate who would better guarantee the Union State that Russia and Belarus form, or who would keep Belarus the same distance — or further — from the West,” Baunov continued.

There have been demonstrations in Belarus every day since Aug. 9, when the 66-year-old Lukashenko claimed he won a sixth term as the country’s president with more than 80 percent of the vote despite widespread accusations of vote-rigging. Opposition groups and Western governments have rejected the election results.

Putin’s show of support has seemingly emboldened Lukashenko, who has cracked down on the opposition in recent weeks. Many foreign independent news outlets have been stripped of their accreditation while members of Russia’s state-owned media were invited in. Top opposition activist Maria Kolesnikova was jailed last week and said in a formal complaint released by her lawyer that Belarusian security agents put a bag on her head and drove her to the border with Ukraine in an attempt to forcibly expel her from the country.

Authorities have also been more aggressive in dispersing demonstrations: the Belarusian Interior Ministry said Monday that 774 people were detained in protests the day before, including more than 500 in Minsk.

Constant Internet shutdowns in an effort to stunt protests have also crippled Belarus’s budding tech sector, the only part of its economy to post any significant growth in recent years. Last month chief executives from Belarus’s leading tech companies called on Lukashenko to hold a new election and halt police violence, threatening to take their businesses out of Belarus.