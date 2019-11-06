Putin claimed the new weapons systems are designed exclusively to “ensure our security in view of the growing threats” and vowed to pursue arms control efforts.

Russia’s relations with the West have plunged to the lowest levels since the Cold War years over the conflict in Ukraine and other disputes.

In 2018, Putin announced an array of new weapons, including a hypersonic glide vehicle, a nuclear-armed underwater drone and a nuclear-powered cruise missile.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD