The maneuvers will mostly involve land forces based in Russia’s southwest, but airborne units and some other forces across Russia will also take part.
The navy drills will span the Black Sea and the Caspian and will also involve some marine units from the Far North and the Pacific.
Russia has expanded the scope of its military drills in recent years amid bitter tensions with the West. Relations plummeted to post-Cold War lows after Russia’s 2014 annexation of Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula, and the Kremlin described NATO’s drills near Russian borders as a demonstration of the alliance’s hostile intentions.
