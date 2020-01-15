But Putin’s proposals to give constitutional status to the state council, an advisory body to the president, and transfer more power to parliament, including approving the country’s prime minister, could be a path for him to maintain significant influence through one of those bodies once this presidential term is finished.

AD

Putin concluded his roughly hour-long speech by saying those changes must be approved at a national referendum, Russia’s first since 1993. Other constitutional changes included stipulating that government officials can’t hold citizenship in any other country.

AD

The annual speech to top Russian officials and members of parliament largely focused on how to improve domestic living standards. Putin opened with initiatives to improve Russia’s demographics by proposing financial incentives for citizens who have children and then addressed low teacher salaries and boosted their monthly wages by roughly $80.