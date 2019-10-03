Speaking at an international affairs conference Thursday in the southern Russian city of Sochi, Putin said Stalin’s purges marked a “dark page” in Russia’s history. But he rejected the notion that Stalin shared responsibility for starting WWII as “the height of cynicism.” He also highlighted the decisive role that the Soviet Union played in defeating the Nazis.

