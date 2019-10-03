MOSCOW — Russian President Vladimir Putin says Moscow is helping China build a system to warn of ballistic missile launches.

Since the Cold War times, only the United States and Russia have had such systems, which involve an array of ground-based radars and space satellites. The systems allow for early spotting of intercontinental ballistic missiles.

Speaking at Thursday’s international affairs conference, Putin said Russia has been helping China develop such a system. He added that “this is a very serious thing that will radically enhance China’s defense capability.”

His statement signaled a new degree of defense cooperation between the two former Communist rivals that have developed increasingly close political and military ties.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.