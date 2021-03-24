After the 68-year-old Putin delayed vaccination for months, the Kremlin announced that he received the first dose of one of the country’s three domestically made jabs Tuesday. It was an opportunity to try to boost Russians’ low trust in vaccination. A poll from the independent Levada Center last month said 62 percent were not willing to get the Sputnik V vaccine, the first Russian-made vaccine offered to the public.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and defense minister Sergei Shoigu drove a cross-country vehicle and took a stroll in the Siberian mountains on March 21. (Reuters)

But the secretive handling of Putin’s vaccination — from not revealing which of the three vaccines he received to not releasing any photos or video of him getting the jab — might have further undermined Russia’s lagging mass-vaccination campaign.

AD

AD

When asked why Putin wouldn’t get vaccinated on camera, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said cryptically: “He doesn’t like that.” Peskov didn’t elaborate. Later, Peskov released a statement noting that Putin was feeling well and would have “a full workday” on Wednesday.

Journalist Andrey Zakharov cracked on Twitter that Putin didn’t actually get vaccinated. “It was sugar in there,” he said. Opposition politician Dmitry Gudkov wrote on Facebook, “They say that there was a vaccination in the bunker today” — riffing off a quip by jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny that Putin was like holed up like a “grandpa in a bunker” during the pandemic.

“But,” Gudkov continued, “their promises sound like a joke: in total secrecy, far from the cameras, won’t say which vaccine.”

AD

Other world leaders were quicker to get vaccinated and much more public about it, rolling up their shirt sleeves during live broadcasts to help reassure the public about vaccines’ safety. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky tweeted a photo of himself shirtless, getting injected with the first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

AD

Putin’s behind-the-scenes approach has left many Russians stumped. Earlier this year, state media released video of Putin in blue swim shorts, submerging himself in icy water for the Russian Orthodox Epiphany tradition. Even Putin’s excursions are carefully staged for public consumption.

Over the weekend, photos and videos of Putin behind the wheel of a camouflage all-terrain vehicle donning a caramel sheepskin suit in the Siberian forest made the rounds on social media.

The Putin-as-outdoorsman pictures feed a macho brand that has been two decades in the making. When it comes to the pandemic, Putin has told Russians to abide by preventive measures and get vaccinated. But he hasn’t backed it up with public displays.

Putin has never been shown wearing a face mask. (He did once visit a Moscow coronavirus hospital in a full Hazmat suit, delighting Russia’s meme-loving Internet community.) The Kremlin has been sensitive to reports of Putin sealed off from possible infection “in a bunker.”

Levada’s February polling indicated 56 percent of respondents said they didn’t fear contracting the coronavirus. Outside of restrictions on international travel, very few coronavirus-related measures persist, and the country’s mask mandate is loosely enforced.

AD

AD

Lev Gudkov, Levada’s director, said people’s willingness to vaccinate has dropped 8 points in the past three months.

“In the growing reluctance to vaccinate, there is a general distrust of the government, especially intensified in times of propaganda campaigns such as this one,” Gudkov said, adding that Putin’s long wait to get vaccinated as well as the sparse details, won’t help to encourage people.

This isn’t the first time that the Russian government’s attempts to promote vaccination might have backfired. Putin declared victory in the global vaccine race in August, announcing that Sputnik V would be the world’s first registered jab despite incomplete trial data.

AD

The hasty rollout was widely criticized internationally, and created skeptics at home. The hesitancy remained even after the British medical journal Lancet published a study in February showing Sputnik V with an efficacy rate of 91.6 percent after more trial data. Putin said Monday that 6.3 million people in Russia have received at least the first component of one of the country’s vaccines.

AD

Aside from Sputnik V, Russia has registered two others — one from the Vector lab in Siberia and another from Moscow’s Chumakov Center — though there is little data published on their efficacy.

As to why the Kremlin won’t say which of the three Putin picked, spokesman Peskov said that was a deliberate decision because “all three Russian vaccines are absolutely reliable.”

Even Peskov doesn’t know which one Putin got.