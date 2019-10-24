The Russian leader emphasized that Russia and African nations should expand their cooperation in combating extremism.
During the Cold War, the Soviet Union provided generous economic and military aid to many African countries amid global rivalry with the United States. Moscow’s influence withered after the 1991 Soviet collapse, but in recent years the Kremlin has intensified efforts to bolster ties with Africa.
