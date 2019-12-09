President Trump’s suspicions of Ukraine, and his willingness to temporarily freeze military aid this past summer, has cast doubts on U.S. support for Ukraine in its confrontation with Russia.

Trump is facing impeachment proceedings because of a July 25 phone call in which he asked Zelensky to dig up dirt on a domestic political opponent, at a time when the White House had frozen more than $300 million in military aid to Ukraine.

Trump has denied wrongdoing, insisting the phone call was “perfect,” and Zelensky has repeatedly stated there was no quid pro quo in the July conversation, nor any pressure.

Russia is under U.S. and European sanctions for its actions against Ukraine, including its annexation of Crimea in early 2014 and its military support for separatists who carved off a chunk of eastern Ukraine in a conflict that has cost more than 13,000 lives.

The Normandy Format talks Monday involved a series of meetings, mediated by French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, in the first effort of the contact group since 2016 to try to thaw the frozen conflict and revive the stalled ceasefire and peace process signed in 2014 and 2015.

Merkel and Zelensky arrived at the French presidential residence, the Elysee Palace, at around 3 p.m. Putin arrived about 15 minutes later. A bilateral meeting between Putin and Zelensky was seen as a key moment in Monday’s talks.

In the lead-up to talks, Ukraine withdrew troops from various points along the front line. Both sides have accused one another of violating the cease-fire. Russia denies military involvement in the eastern Ukraine conflict, calls it an internal Ukrainian matter.

Ukrainian presidential adviser Andriy Yermak said before the talks that they offered “a chance to start a dialogue that is needed to stop the war in the east of Ukraine. The war cannot be ended without negotiations.” He said Ukraine had done everything possible to facilitate the talks.

In a boost for Zelensky, the IMF announced Saturday that a provisional agreement had been reached with Ukraine for a three-year, $5.5-billion loan — although the deal has not been approved by the IMF management nor its board. Ukraine would have to implement “a set of prior actions,” according to a statement by IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva Saturday. She said Ukraine needed to strengthen the rule of law, improve judges’ integrity, and curb the role of powerful vested interests.

The obstacles to a major breakthrough in the Paris talks were formidable. On one side, Zelensky is hemmed in by Ukraine public opinion on what would be acceptable in any peace deal. Putin, meanwhile, is seen as unlikely to give up Russia’s long-term strategic objective of keeping Ukraine firmly in its geopolitical backyard, rather than see it pivot further to the West and join NATO.

One of the key issues at stake are elections in eastern Ukraine leading to some kind of special self-governing status for the region, although details remain contentious. Elections are due in October.

A complication going into the talks was Zelensky’s recent criticism of aspects of the peace deal road map. Zelensky told Time Magazine and European publications this month that he opposed a provision that elections in eastern Ukraine would be held before Ukraine forces regained control of its border with Russia.

“I don’t agree with the sequence of these actions,” he said. Zelensky has also called for a prisoner swap and total cease-fire. He said elections could not be held if any armed formations were operating in eastern Ukraine.

But Zelensky has ruled out military action to recover eastern Ukraine. He has also called on those who do not accept eastern Ukraine as part of the country to leave.

Sergey Korsunsky, a Ukrainian official from the diplomatic academy of the Ministry of International Affairs, said in an interview that the talks offered Zelensky “a moment of truth,” and his first chance to evaluate whether Putin was willing to reach a peace deal.

Korsunsky said everything depend on Putin. “Putin will make a decision. We need to understand this (decision) in order to make a decision ourselves. If there are conditions that we cannot implement, then we will search for another way.”

On the eve of the talks, Zelensky’s political opponents rallied in the Ukraine capital Kyiv, warning that the Ukrainian president should not capitulate to Putin.

Zelensky’s predecessor, Petro Poroshenko, whose relations with Putin were poisonous, told the rally no good could come of the talks.

“Don’t trust Putin. Never. At all. Putin manipulates with everything: content, facts, numbers, maps, emotions. He hates Ukraine and Ukrainians and does not see our place on the political map of Europe,” warned Poroshenko.

Many people were pessimistic of a breakthrough in the talks. Mykhailo Onipchenko, a businessman, said in an interview he doubted Zelensky would succeed, “but at least he will better understand who Putin is.

“Ukraine’s goal is to become free and to restore unity and Putin’s goal is to destroy our liberty and sovereignty. And Zelensky doesn’t understand that it will be like a sheep negotiating with the wolf,” he said, describing the talks.

Taras Semenuk, an analyst with the independent KyivStart think tank, said in an interview that if Zelensky managed to reach agreement with Putin, his political opponents would portray him as betraying Ukraine’s interests.

“It doesn’t matter what kind of solution it will be. The opposition is already preparing arguments to criticize the President. It is possible these arguments will translate into protests in the streets of Kyiv,” he said.

In October, Zelensky endorsed a document that spells out a timetable for the peace process, known as the Steinmeier Formula, focused on elections in eastern Ukraine, and Kyiv regaining control of its border with Russia among other issues. Nationalist rallies in Kyiv immediately protested what they saw as Zelensky’s “capitulation.”

Ukraine’s Minister for Economic Development, Tymofiy Mylovanov, said Monday that Russian aggression against Ukraine had cost the smaller nation’s economy between $50 billion and $150 billion since Russia annexed Crimea in 2014.