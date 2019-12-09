The national geophysics agency said the strongest in a series of temblors was measured at magnitude-4.5 and struck at 4:37 a.m. The epicenter was placed at 4 kilometers (2.5 miles) north of the town of Scarperia.

State railways said the high speed train line between Florence and Bologna was temporarily closed as a precaution. State radio said train service on the line later resumed.

Schools in towns near the epicenter were closed as a precaution while experts checked for structural safety.

Geologists noted that, 100 years ago, a quake some 1,000 times more powerful struck the same area, killing some 100 people..

