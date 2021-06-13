He singled out China and Russia for reprobation after working here to enlist U.S. allies in what he has repeatedly cast as the existential battle of the 21st century.
The question of how to deal with China is divisive, and while Western leaders have criticized Beijing’s treatment of the Uyghurs in Xinjiang, in briefings with reporters during the summit it was clear there were tensions over the language the group should adopt.
Biden urged the leaders to take a harsher public stance, confronting China over its use of forced labor and trying to create an alternative to the country’s massive Belt-and-Road Initiative, a trillion-dollar infrastructure program focused on the developing world.
Yet some G-7 leaders, including those of Germany, Italy, and Japan, have been reluctant to take on China too forcefully.
In the summit-concluding communique issued Sunday, the leaders said they would work together to challenge China’s “non-market policies,” called on Beijing to respect human rights in Xinjiang and Hong Kong, pushed for greater transparency on the origins of the coronavirus, and raised concern about tensions in the Taiwan strait and the South China Sea.
The language fell short of an explicit condemnation of China’s human rights practices.
Still, Beijing has chafed at the group’s new focus on the country. “The days when global decisions were dictated by a small group of countries are long gone,” a spokesman for the Chinese embassy in London said Sunday. “We always believe that countries, big or small, strong or weak, poor or rich, are equals, and that world affairs should be handled through consultation by all countries.”
The G-7 leaders also pledged to donate 1 billion vaccine doses to poorer countries and endorsed a global minimum tax on multinational corporations.
Biden implored China to allow the international community access to the laboratories in Wuhan, where the coronavirus was detected in December 2019. Biden said he has not reached a conclusion about whether the coronavirus spread from a lab leak or from animals, but he said transparency is critical to preparing for future pandemics.
“We have to have access,” he said. “The world has to have access.”
Biden, in the middle of his eight-day, three-country trip abroad, flew overseas determined to demonstrate leadership on the world stage and, in turn, competence and command back home.
Save for the coronavirus logistics — social distancing, sporadic face masks, rigorous coronavirus testing for the U.S. delegation — perhaps the most striking part of the first G-7 summit in the post-Trump era was its sheer normalcy, and even the bland scriptedness that undergirded most of the proceedings.
Gone were the threats to invite Russia back into the group or to withdraw from NATO, hallmarks of the combative diplomacy favored by former president Donald Trump.
Yet the shadow of Trump still lingered, with the Europeans having watched with alarm the Jan. 6 insurrection on the U.S. Capitol and fully aware that another populist figure, from the left or the right could easily emerge victorious in 2024.
Biden’s message, which he delivered repeatedly — to U.S. troops on arriving in Britain Wednesday, to French President Emmanuel Macron in scenic Carbis Bay Saturday, to reporters on Sunday — was “America is back.” European leaders received it with a mixture of skepticism and relief.
Biden also used the trip to reassert his brand of personal diplomacy, rekindling relationships he nurtured for years as a senator and vice president, and spending one-on-one time with leaders such as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Macron, whom he knows less well.
The leaders used their three days in Cornwall — a picturesque, but surprisingly poor part of the country — to discuss challenges from the coronavirus to climate change.
The United States said it would contribute 500 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, half the group’s vaccine commitment to poorer nations. The effort, which some health experts described as an encouraging start but insufficient to get control of the pandemic globally, will help counter charges of a “vaccine apartheid,” in which a small group of wealthy nations hoard vaccines and fare better than poorer countries.
On Sunday afternoon, Biden traveled to Windsor Castle, about 25 miles west of London, for tea with Queen Elizabeth II.
The queen’s meeting with Biden — the 13th serving U.S. president she has met during her long reign — was highly choreographed. She greeted the Bidens at the dais in the quadrangle of Windsor Castle, where she has largely been living since the start of the pandemic.
Before sitting down for tea, Biden inspected the Honour Guard, but not with the queen. That helped avoid any awkward moments such as the one with Trump that went viral, when he stepped in front of the monarch.
Biden will continue on to Brussels for a NATO summit and European Union meeting this week, before finishing his trip with a high-stakes encounter Wednesday with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Parker reported from Cardiff, Wales, Tyler Pager from Washington and John Hudson from Brussels. Anne Gearan in Cardiff contributed to this report.