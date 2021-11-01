She said that she hoped the legacy of Cop26 would be that leaders, when they leave the summit, will do so with “a determination, a desire, and a plan, to address the impact of climate change; and to recognize that the time for words has now moved to the time for action.”
The speech was prerecorded at Windsor Castle, where she currently lives, Friday afternoon.
The 95-year-old monarch had planned to be at the reception in Scotland, but last week the palace said that she wouldn’t attend in person after she was ordered to rest by doctors.
Her physical absence at the event was a “blow for U.K. ambitious to bring some of her lustre to the global stage,” the BBC said. The queen doesn’t have political power but she is an experienced diplomat. She referenced her long reign in her speech, saying “for more than seventy years, I have been lucky to meet and to know many of the world’s great leaders, and I have perhaps come to understand a little about what made them special.” She also has form in helping to pull off major events: she arguably stole the show during the opening ceremony at the London 2012 Olympics when she teamed up with actor Daniel Craig for a James Bond-inspired skit.
The palace has not offered any details about her health other than to say she spent a recent night in hospital for “preliminary investigations.” Since then, she has canceled three events, something she rarely does, although she has carried out a number of meetings via video.
She was photographed Monday behind the wheel of a green Jaguar near Windsor Castle. She was wearing a headscarf and sunglasses. The BBC said that she is known to drive her Corgi dogs out for nearby walks.
In her address to world leaders attending Cop26, the queen paid a heartfelt tribute to “my dear late husband,” Prince Philip, and quoted from a speech he gave in 1969 where spoke of concerns about levels of pollution. She also singled out her son, Prince Charles, who addressed world leaders Monday, and her grandson, Prince William, who is at the summit with some of the finalist from his Earthshot prize.
“I could not be more proud of them,” she said.
The queen specifically referenced young activists in her speech, saying, “I have drawn great comfort and inspiration from the relentless enthusiasm of people of all ages — especially the young — in calling for everyone to play their part.”
“None of us will live forever,” she said, in a nod to her own mortality. “But we are doing this not for ourselves but for our children and our children’s children, and those who will follow in their footsteps.”