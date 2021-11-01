Her physical absence at the event was a “blow for U.K. ambitions to bring some of her lustre to the global stage,” the BBC said. The queen doesn’t have political power, but she is an experienced diplomat. She referenced her long reign in her speech, saying that “for more than 70 years, I have been lucky to meet and to know many of the world’s great leaders, and I have perhaps come to understand a little about what made them special.” She also has experience in helping to pull off major events: She arguably stole the show during the Opening Ceremonies at the 2012 Olympics in London when she teamed up with actor Daniel Craig for a James Bond-inspired skit.