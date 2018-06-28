LONDON — Buckingham Palace says Queen Elizabeth II is feeling poorly and has cancelled a planned appearance.

The palace said in a Thursday statement that the 92-year-old monarch “is feeling under the weather” and will not attend a morning service at St. Paul’s Cathedral.

The service marks the 200th anniversary of the Order of St. Michael and St. George.

The queen has had a busy schedule in recent weeks including appearances at the Royal Ascot horse show.

