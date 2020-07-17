Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who nominated Moore for a knighthood, called him “a national treasure.”

“Ready and raring to go for what is a very special day,” Moore wrote before the ceremony on his Twitter account, which featured a photo of him in a blue blazer bedecked with medals.

There will be nothing quite normal about this ceremony, known as an accolade, as it occurs in the middle of a pandemic that has left Britain with the highest death toll in Europe.

The months of lockdown here have posed unique challenges for a royal family that is in the business of bringing people together. It isn’t for nothing that the younger royals refer to the family as “the Firm,” one of the mightiest soft-power public relations and fundraising operations in the world.

For the last four months, the 94-year-old monarch and her husband, Prince Philip, 99, have been self-isolating at Windsor Castle.

Has the queen, whose job is to inspire, had a good pandemic? Is that even a polite question to ask about her nonagenarian majesty?

For the family, it’s been a mixed bag. Prince Charles, 72, caught the virus in March, but the ruddy-faced outdoorsman quickly bounced back and went on to urge his furloughed subjects to work in the fields to bring the crops in — since farmers needed local help because Bulgarian and Romanian migrant workers were staying away.

The queen’s other son, Prince Andrew, has mostly hidden from view for months — not for fear of the virus but because he withdrew from royal duties after giving a disastrous BBC interview about his long friendship with Jeffrey Epstein, who killed himself in a New York jail while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

And Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex? The couple quit the palace in a well-reported huff and jetted off with Baby Archie to Los Angeles, where they have spent the lockdown living in an $18 million, 25,000-square-foot Beverly Ridge Estates mansion owned by actor and entertainment mogul Tyler Perry, according to the Daily Mail.

Before his arrival at Windsor, Moore tweeted on Friday: “It is such a huge honour and I am very much looking forward to meeting Her Majesty The Queen. It is going to be the most special of days for me.”

But it will not be a typical knighthood ceremony. Although the queen will wield a sword that once belonged to her father, George VI, the proceedings will be staged outdoors, in the castle’s quadrangle, to lower risks of infection.

The palace discouraged people from coming to the town center in hopes of seeing any part of the ceremony, saying it will “not be visible from any external viewpoint.”

This royal investiture is the first one since the pandemic, which has forced the royal family, like the rest of the world, to adapt to a new norm.

“One of the queen’s mantras is, ‘I need to be seen to be believed,’ said Ingrid Seward, editor of Majesty Magazine. “She knows she has to be visual. She’s made a big effort to be as visible as she can while adhering to government guidelines.”

So far, these appearances have come in the form of Zoom calls and speeches aired on television. The palace released pictures of the queen riding a horse on the grounds of Windsor Castle and a separate photo of her and her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, on his 99th birthday.

The queen also attended a dramatically scaled-down version of Trooping the Color at Windsor Castle, which was broadcast live on the BBC.

While Friday’s ceremony was the queen’s first semipublic event, some of the other senior royals have started making public appearances — minus handshakes, crowds or royal walkabouts.

Prince Charles, who has fully recovered from his bout with the virus, traveled to London last month for his first in-person event, with French President Emmanuel Macron, whom he greeted with a namaste gesture instead of a traditional handshake.

When Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, held her first “engagement” post lockdown — at a garden center near her family’s country home in Norfolk — she was pictured talking to staff at some distance.

When her husband, Prince William, popped into a nearby bakery, he was sure to use a lot of hand sanitizer.

The Court Circular, the royal family’s official record of royal duties, looks markedly different than it did only a few months ago, with many of the royal visits with world leaders, ambassadors and other notables taking place via phone or video link.

No royal has yet been pictured wearing a face mask, but that may be only a matter of time — the government is making face coverings mandatory at the end of next week.

Commentators have been debating the impact that the pandemic has had on the royal family and its future.

Andrew Morton, a British author and journalist who wrote an explosive book about the late Princess Diana, told the Daily Telegraph newspaper that “the brutal truth is that [Queen Elizabeth’s] reign is effectively over. COVID-19 has done more damage to the monarchy than Oliver Cromwell.”

“Corona has practically put Charles on the throne,” Morton said. “It’s terribly sad, but I can’t see how the queen can resume her job.”

Others disagreed. Robert Lacey, a royal biographer, said that the queen has “played a blinder” during the pandemic and referenced her video calls, offering a British expression for “doing something exceptionally well.”

In one such call earlier this week with members of the armed forces, the queen asked one member of the Royal Air Force about his fitness regimen, which he said involved pushing a car up and down the street.

“Well, I suppose that’s one way to train,” the queen quipped, from one of the five squares on the video conferencing call screen.

For an old institution often seen as stuck in its ways and driven by ritual and protocol, it was almost jarring at first to see members of the royal family on video calls from their living rooms or home offices. Pundits pored over the bookshelf of Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, after it appeared in a photograph.

The epidemic has not been without its challenges. William and Kate, as the Duchess of Cambridge is widely known, may seem more “relatable” because of their Zoom chats — as some headlines claim — but arguably the public may not want their future king to be too relatable.

“Royal stuff has to be done with a degree of grandeur and pageantry. That’s the point of it; otherwise it’s not special,” said Robert Hardman, author of “Queen of the World,” a book about Elizabeth.

“So how do you continue to convey that sense of the nation in human form, recognizing the work of others — and doing it in a royal way? It’s not immediately obvious how you do that, but I think they found a way of doing it the best they can,” Hardman said.

He added: “If people were doing appraisals, I think the House of Windsor would do better than Boris Johnson’s cabinet.”

The monarch’s signal moment, arguably, came when she gave a rare speech to the nation, which happened on the same day that the prime minister was hospitalized for covid-19. Many said her speech evoked a misty nostalgic World War II spirit.