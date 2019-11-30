Their intervention could have stopped the attack from being far worse, witnesses said.

Queen Elizabeth II, in a statement, praised their bravery. “I express my enduring thanks to the police and emergency services, as well as the brave individuals who put their own lives at risk to selflessly help and protect others,” she said.

The mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, said he was in “awe of the people who ran toward danger to keep us all safe.”

It all began on Friday, just before 2 p.m. A knife-wielding assailant, identified overnight by police as Usman Khan, was shot dead by police after he fatally stabbed a man and a womanc. Three others were wounded.

In dramatic footage shared widely online, three individuals — one wielding a whale tusk, one with a fire extinguisher, and one seemingly armed with nothing but quick reflexes — brought the attacker to the ground.

London’s mayor pointed out on the BBC that they would have had no clue at the time that the explosives vest the suspect was wearing was fake.

“They had no idea whether this man had a bomb you could detonate by pressing a button, they had no idea how many other people were involved. What do they do? They run toward him,” he said.

The man with the narwhal tusk was a chef from Poland identified in British media so far only by the name Luckasz, according to the Times of London, who spoke to his colleague. Poles on social media pointed out that his name was likely spelled Łukasz.

He reportedly took the tusk from a wall in Fishmongers’ Hall, the venue where the attacker, a convicted terrorist, was attending a conference on prisoner rehabilitation. The event was hosted by Cambridge University.

Narwhals are a type of whale sometimes called ‘unicorns of the sea’ for the distinctively long tusk.

The Polish man’s colleague told the Times of London paper: “Being stabbed didn’t stop him giving him a beating. Luckasz is a hero.” He was “cut in the hand but not in critical condition,” the colleague said, the newspaper reported.

Visiting the scene of the attack, Khan, the mayor, confirmed to reporters that one of those who apprehended the attacker was Polish.

“What we saw yesterday was ordinary citizens, including Londoners who are of Polish origin. He is a Londoner, who acted in an extraordinary way, and I am really proud of him,” he said.

Many on Twitter pointed out that the man was an E.U. citizen and praised immigrants. Others suggested the act could help unite the country.

One person wrote, “If a Polish chef attacking a terrorist with a whale horn can’t unite our country I don’t know what can.”

It was the not the first time that bystanders have fought back against terrorism.

In August — in a video shared to Twitter and viewed more than 4 million times — people used chairs and a milk crate to trap a man during a stabbing rampage in Sydney in August.

