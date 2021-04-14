Up until recently, Peel had been in charge of overseeing the arrangements for the duke’s funeral, known as Operation Forth Bridge.
Those responsibilities have been taken over by his successor, Andrew Parker, the former head of MI5, Britain’s domestic spy agency. Parker started in the new job on April 1, a week before the duke passed away.
Preparations are ramping up for the duke’s funeral set for Saturday, which will take place at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. In keeping with government lockdown guidelines, a maximum of 30 guests will attend. Prince Harry has returned to Britain for the funeral and is currently in quarantine at Frogmore Cottage, the residence where he and Meghan lived before they departed for North America.
The British media reported that the queen may have to sit alone during the funeral due to covid restrictions. The current rules state that those attending must stay at least two meters apart from anyone not in their own household or support bubble. Mourners must also wear face coverings and are advised not to sing.
On their website, Buckingham Palace said that the royal family will spend two weeks in mourning, during which time members of the royal family will “continue undertaking engagements appropriate to the circumstances” and “mourning bands will be worn where appropriate.”
