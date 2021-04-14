Up until recently, Peel had been in charge of overseeing the arrangements for the duke’s funeral, known as Operation Forth Bridge.

Those responsibilities have been taken over by his successor, Andrew Parker, the former head of MI5, Britain’s domestic spy agency. Parker started in the new job on April 1, a week before the duke passed away.

The funeral on Saturday, which will take place at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, has been scaled down because of the pandemic. The chapel can accompany up to 800 guests, but in keeping with government lockdown guidelines, a maximum of 30 will attend. Prince Harry has returned to Britain for the funeral and is currently in quarantine at Frogmore Cottage, the residence where he and Meghan lived before they departed for North America.

The Daily Telegraph reported that the queen may have to sit alone during the funeral due to covid restrictions. The current rules state that those attending must stay at least two meters apart from anyone not in their own household or support bubble. Mourners must also wear face coverings and are advised not to sing.

Buckingham Palace said that the royal family will spend two weeks in mourning, during which time members of the royal family, wearing mourning bands, will “continue undertaking engagements appropriate to the circumstances.”

The queen has continued to carry out “engagements,” as they are called, during pandemic. She participated in several video calls over the past year and in July, she knighted Tom Moore, the World War II veteran who raised millions for the National Health Service by doing laps across his garden.

During the ceremony on Tuesday, Peel, the royal aide, handed over his wand and insignia of office, according to the official record of royal engagements and received the Royal Victorian Chain award.

Earlier this week, Prince William, second in line to the throne, released a statement paying tribute to his grandfather’s life “defined by service — to his country and Commonwealth, to his wife and Queen, and to our family.”