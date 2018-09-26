LONDON — A rare goat-antelope that escaped from a zoo in southwestern England two days ago has returned unharmed.

Officials said Wednesday the rare West Caucasian tur was lured back to Paignton Zoo by food, and has rejoined the herd.

Zoo spokesman Phil Knowling said the young female is “none the worse for her brief time in the woods.”

Police had warned the public to stay away from the horned animal if spotted.

The West Caucasian tur is a mountain-dwelling goat-antelope found in the Caucasus Mountains range between the Black Sea and the Caspian Sea.

It is listed as an endangered species by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature.



This undated handout photo issued by Paignton Zoo shows a West Caucasian tur which got out of its enclosure at the zoo in Devon. British police are warning the public to stay away from a rare goat-antelope that has escaped from a zoo in western England. Official says the young female West Caucasian tur is likely in the woods near the zoo. Devon and Cornwall Police said Monday the “horned beast” could pose a danger if she is startled by people approaching her. (Miriam Haas/Paignton Zoo via AP) (Associated Press)

