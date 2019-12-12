Diver dressed as an angel and as a Santa Claus dive inside a aquarium to feed fishes during a media event at the Seal Life aquarium in Berlin, Thursday, Germany, Dec. 12, 2019. (Markus Schreiber/Associated Press)By Associated Press December 12, 2019 at 8:33 AM ESTBERLIN — Santa has taken a dive in Berlin.A diver dressed as Father Christmas - and a companion dressed as an angel - descended into the tank at the Sea Life aquarium in Berlin on Thursday to offer the fish some seasonal cheer.The festive feeding of the sharks, rays and others has become an annual event at the aquarium, which is home to about 5,000 underwater creatures.Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.ADADcomments0 CommentshomeHomeshareShareShare on FacebookEmail this linkShare on TwitterShare on PinterestShare on LinkedIncomment0Today's HeadlinesFree daily updates delivered just for youBy signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy