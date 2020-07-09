Russian TV stations showed the video of Furgal’s arrest, in which agents get the 50-year-old governor out of his car, search him and drive him away.
The Investigative Committee said that four of Furgal’s suspected accomplices were also arrested.
Before becoming the governor of the Khabarovsk region in 2018, Furgal served as a federal lawmaker on the ticket of the Liberal-Democratic Party for several years. In 2015-2016, he headed the public health committee in the lower house of parliament.
