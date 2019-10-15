Culture Minister Franck Riester on Tuesday offered an update on the effort to restore the ravaged cathedral. He said conservation work would take several more months, along with parallel work to evaluate the building’s soundness.

Riester denied that the French government had been slow to recognize the potential harmful effects of the lead that melted from the cathedral’s roof. He said health officials were taking regular samples from areas around Notre Dame to check for lead.

