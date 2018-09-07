Italian architect Renzo Piano talks with journalists after a meeting about the Morandi highway bridge, which collapsed on Aug. 14 killing 43 people, in Genoa, Italy, Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018. Piano, 80, said he had been in Geneva on August 14 when the Morandi Bridge collapsed, “and since then I’ve been thinking of nothing else”. Piano said “the bridge is a theme that touches all the chords: from technology to poetics”. (Simone Arveda/ANSA via AP) (Associated Press)

ROME — Architect Renzo Piano has signed on to design a new bridge for his beloved hometown of Genoa to replace the one that collapsed Aug. 14, killing 43 people.

Piano joined city and regional officials on Friday to present the plans for the bridge, which he said would likely be made of steel, built to last 1,000 years and be “simple, solid ... but not banal.”

Liguria regional president Giovanni Toti said he hoped to have the bridge open by November 2019, saying crews must work quickly but securely to give Genoa back a bridge that memorializes the pain of the disaster, unifies the now-divided city and “looks to a great future.”

Prosecutors this week announced 20 people were under investigation for the collapse of the reinforced concrete Morandi bridge.

