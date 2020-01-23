By Associated Press January 23, 2020 at 4:27 AM ESTBERLIN — German media reported that two children died in a school bus crash in the central state of Thuringia early Thursday.Public broadcaster MDR reported that 20 children and the bus driver were injured in the crash in Berka, about 260 kilometers (160 miles) southwest of Berlin.It quoted local officials saying the bus slid off the road amid fog and icy conditions and crashed into a ditch.Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.comments0 CommentshomeHomeshareShareShare on FacebookEmail this linkShare on TwitterShare on PinterestShare on LinkedIncomment0ADADToday's HeadlinesFree daily updates delivered just for youBy signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy