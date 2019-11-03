The injured were taken to Amiens Hospital and several other regional facilities, the statement said. A press official, Herve Fosse, said later that most of the injuries weren’t serious and about half weren’t expected to remain hospitalized.

The local gendarmerie on the scene tweeted a photo of the bus on its side, its front window smashed. The prefecture, which represents the state, said the bus left the road near an exit, but provided no further details.

The low-cost FlixBus is headquartered in Germany.

