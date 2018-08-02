SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina — Bosnia’s public broadcaster is reporting that an accident at a hydroelectric power plant has killed three people.

Bosnian state TV said one person also was seriously hurt Thursday at the plant near the town of Bihac in northwest Bosnia.

Radio and Television of Bosnia and Herzegovina says a gas leak is thought to have caused the accident, which was reported at around 1 p.m. local time.

Police say an investigation is underway.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.