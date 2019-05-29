BUDAPEST, Hungary — Hungarian media say a boat has capsized and sunk in the Danube River in Budapest, with 34 people on board, including passengers and crew.

State news wire MTI says rescuers are at the scene near Hungary’s parliament, including a fire boat.

Some people have been rescued and a search is underway for others.

Police and rescue personnel can also be seen on the banks of the river.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.