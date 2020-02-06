Five people were killed and two people went missing in an avalanche that struck late Tuesday. Some 300 emergency service workers were called to a highway near the mountain-surrounded town of Bahcesaray in Van province, which borders Iran. Around noon Wednesday, the team was struck by a second avalanche.

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said early Thursday that 47 people remained hospitalized with six in intensive care, but they weren’t in critical condition.

A ceremony was held for 11 military police officers, nine government-paid village guards and two firefighters in Van. Their coffins were sent to their hometowns for burial.