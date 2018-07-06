BERLIN — German media are reporting a drop in the number of violent crimes committed by far-right extremists last year.

Figures published Friday by the Funke newspaper group show the number of assaults committed by right-wing extremists declined 30 percent in 2017. The numbers of arsons and violent crimes against asylum centers also dropped by more than 60 and 70 percent respectively.

The dpa news agency quoted Germany’s domestic intelligence chief, Hans-Georg Maassen, said rigorous prosecution and imprisonment of far-right extremists could have caused the decline.

Despite declining numbers, Germany’s federal police reported 72 far-right attacks on asylum centers so far in 2018.

On Thursday, two men were convicted of arson over the April firebombing of a refugee home in eastern Germany that prosecutors said was motivated by hatred of foreigners.

