The Kurdish groups called in Syrian government forces to halt Turkey’s advance.

Syrian government forces have clashed since with Turkish troops and Turkey-backed opposition fighters. Moscow has brokered a shaky truce in northern Syria, but sporadic clashes have continued.

Last week, Turkish forces captured 18 Syrian government soldiers in the area and set them free hours later following mediation by Russia.

