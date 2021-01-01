The Posusje municipality, where the village is located, in a Facebook post mourned “eight young lives lost,” and urged the owners of cafes and restaurants to close down to honor the victims.
Bosnian and Croatian media said eight people, including teenagers and students, died from the poisonous gas leak apparently caused by a power generator used for heating as they celebrated New Year’s Eve in a holiday cottage.
Medic, the police spokeswoman, could not immediately confirm the death toll.
Carbon monoxide is an odorless, colorless and tasteless gas that can cause sudden illness and death.
