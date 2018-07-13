BERLIN — German media are reporting that a former aide to Osama bin Laden has been deported to his native Tunisia.

Sami A., whose last name wasn’t given due to privacy laws, was returned to Tunisia Friday morning on a charter aircraft, Bild, die Welt and others reported.

The deportation came despite a last-minute decision from the Gelsenkirchen administrative court that he should remain in Germany until Berlin receives guarantees he will not face torture in his homeland. The court told Welt it is possible the deportation authorities didn’t receive the ruling in time.

A. had lived for several years with his wife and children in the western city of Bochum. The 42-year-old, a former bodyguard to the al-Qaida chief, was deemed a danger by German authorities and taken into custody in June.

