The Ocean Viking was previously offered Libya as a place of safety, but refused to land there. SOS Mediterranee said “no port in Libya can be considered safe according to international law.”
Only seven EU countries have agreed to participate in a “fast-track” plan, which would screen migrants, relocate asylum-seekers and return those who don’t apply or qualify within four weeks.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
