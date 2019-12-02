The bodies of the three people aboard were found early Monday near Marseille. The fate of the helicopter was unclear. An investigation is underway.

The administration for the Var region says two other people were killed in the storm, including a stable owner whose vehicle was swept away by floodwater as he tried to check on his horses.

Six people were killed in flooding around France’s Mediterranean coast a week ago.

