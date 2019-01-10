FILE - In this Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017 file photo, a French Mirage 2000D jet fighter takes off from Ovda airbase near Eilat, southern Israel, during the 2017 Blue Flag exercise. A French fighter jet carrying two pilots has disappeared from radar screens near the Swiss border. A French air force spokeswoman said the Mirage 2000D was last detected Wednesday in a snow-covered mountainous area between the Doubs and Jura regions (Ariel Schalit, File/Associated Press)

PARIS — More than 100 rescuers, police and others are searching icy French mountainsides for two pilots and their fighter jet that disappeared in a snowstorm near the Swiss border.

Defense Minister Florence Parly tweeted Thursday that “the priority is to find the crew,” offering “thoughts to these aviators, their families and their comrades in arms.”

The plane vanished from radar Wednesday while on a low-altitude training flight.

An Air Force spokeswoman said the search for the Mirage 2000D resumed Thursday around Mignovillard in eastern France. Local officials described low visibility and snowy search conditions.

Regional television France 3 reported that some debris from the plane was found scattered around hard-to-reach, forested slopes at more than 1,000 meters (3,280 feet) altitude.

Hours of searching Wednesday were inconclusive. An investigation is under way.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.