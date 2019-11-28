Police and prosecutors said in a joint statement Thursday that “we will leave no stone unturned to solve this case.”

A 40-member investigating commission is working on the robbery.

The Green Vault is one of the world’s oldest museums. It was established in 1723 and contains the treasury of Augustus the Strong of Saxony, comprising around 4,000 objects of gold, precious stones and other materials.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD