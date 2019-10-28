A coalition anchored by the populist 5-Star Movement and the center-left Democratic Party took a trouncing with 37.5 percent. Left-wing forces had governed Umbria for nearly 50 years.
Nationally, the 5-Stars and the Democrats govern Italy in an uneasy alliance of rivals formed by Premier Giuseppe Conte to keep Salvini from power.
Salvini said the Umbria triumph shows “Italians don’t like betrayals.”
Conte insists the dismal result won’t affect his government’s viability.
